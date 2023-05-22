Initial demolition of Kirk Apartments completed, sidewalks reopen

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – The initial demolition of the Kirk Apartment building in Mason City has been completed.

The next phase started and consists of clean up, leveling and seeding of the location by the contractor.

The sidewalks on the east side of North Federal Avenue between North 2nd and 3rd Streets and the south side of 2nd Street NW opened Monday for pedestrian traffic to accommodate businesses on the block.

North Federal Avenue between North 2nd and 3rd Streets and North 2nd Street between Commercial Avenue and Washington Avenue will reopen Friday to through vehicle traffic. Fencing will be in place around the lot as crews work to remove the remaining debris.

Residents are asked to not cross barriers or fencing. They are in place for the safety of citizens and the construction crews. The contractor will be moving debris from the site so there will be an increase in heavy truck traffic in this area.

