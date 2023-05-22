The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend

The 'Click it or Ticket' campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
May. 22, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –The Minnesota Department of Public Safety begins its ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign this Monday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

The agency says 87 people died last year in crashes and more than 1200 people were hurt because they weren’t wearing seat belts.

Extra patrols will be out across the state now through Sunday, June 4th.

The department is also stressing car seat safety, reminding people to make sure your child is in the correct seat and that it is installed correctly.

Prevent catastrophe by wearing seat belts and upholding car seat safety.

