Bluff Land Tri returns to Rushford in August

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bluff Land Tri is an annual fundraising event in Rushford.

It is a run, bike, and hike triathlon hosted by the Foundation of Rushford-Peterson Schools and annually raises money for scholarships for Rushford-Peterson High School seniors.

It will take place on August 19 at 9 a.m.

The Bluff Land Tri consists of:

  • 3.1 mile run – Starts at Creekside and goes toward Houston on the Root River Trail.
  • 15.5 mile bike – Starts at Creekside and goes past Peterson on the Root River Trail, and returns along the same route.
  • 2.1 mile hike – Starts at Creekside and goes to the top of Magelssen Bluff and back down.

Registration is open.

You can learn more about it on their Facebook page and on their website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Rochester Pride.
Pride festivities kickoff in Rochester

Latest News

Memorial Day
Made for Memorial Day with a dietitian, cookout ideas
Bluff Land Tri returns to Rushford in August
Olmsted County Extension Gardens downtown Rochester
M30 Pills
Faribault man arrested for dealing pills containing Fentanyl