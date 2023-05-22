Bluff Land Tri returns to Rushford in August

RUSHFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bluff Land Tri is an annual fundraising event in Rushford.

It is a run, bike, and hike triathlon hosted by the Foundation of Rushford-Peterson Schools and annually raises money for scholarships for Rushford-Peterson High School seniors.

It will take place on August 19 at 9 a.m.

The Bluff Land Tri consists of:

3.1 mile run – Starts at Creekside and goes toward Houston on the Root River Trail.

15.5 mile bike – Starts at Creekside and goes past Peterson on the Root River Trail, and returns along the same route.

2.1 mile hike – Starts at Creekside and goes to the top of Magelssen Bluff and back down.

Registration is open.

You can learn more about it on their Facebook page and on their website.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.