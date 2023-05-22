‘Belligerent’ passenger hits flight attendant with phone, airline says

Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she...
Frontier Airlines says a female passenger hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.(Source: CNN, Frontier Airlines)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:06 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (CNN) - An airline passenger was arrested after she allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone.

The incident happened Sunday in Denver as the Frontier Airlines flight was getting ready to leave. The airline said a female passenger was asked to get off the plane after becoming “belligerent” during the wait for departure.

The woman allegedly hit a flight attendant with an intercom phone as she was being escorted out, according to the airline.

Denver law enforcement arrested the passenger. Police told CNN she was cited for assault.

Tracking data indicates the flight left nearly four hours after its originally scheduled departure time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Minnesota Capitol during the Springtime
Minnesota House passes tax bill, rebate checks included
Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Rochester Pride.
Pride festivities kickoff in Rochester

Latest News

FILE - Reggie Daniels pays his respects at a memorial at Robb Elementary School, June 9, 2022,...
One year after Uvalde shooting, investigation of police response continues
Man killed over Uno card game
The fire began shortly after midnight.
School dormitory fire kills at least 20 children
The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
The ‘Click it or Ticket’ campaign kicks off ahead of Memorial Day weekend
handcuffs
One person in custody after bomb threat