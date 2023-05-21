Wellness Event in Rochester Hosted by Rochester Clinic and Lotus Health Foundation

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Let’s Walk MN is a campaign put on by the Minnesota Department of Health that promotes walking as a way to help Minnesotans improve their health and reduce arthritis and joint pain.

A joint event of Let’s Walk MN, Walk with a Doc, Move with the Mayor and Arthritis Foundation Walk with East happened Saturday at the Homestead in Rochester.

The event was hosted by Rochester Clinic and Lotus Health Foundation.

It started with a walk around the pond followed by a fall risk presentation and exercises provided by physical therapists that can help to prevent falls.

If you missed today’s event, there will be free virtual arthritis health talks coming up on Wednesdays throughout the next month.

Arthritis health talks will happen on May 31, June 7, June 14, June 21, and June 28. You can register here.

Another joint event with take place at the Rochester Clinic on June 10. You can register here.

