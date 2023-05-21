Special Olympic athletes participate in southeast Minnesota regional track meet

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The weather was stellar for the Special Olympics Minnesota southeast regional track meet on Sunday.

The meet was held at John Marshall High School and more than one hundred Special Olympic athletes participated in various track and field events, including walking, running , jumping, and throwing events.

Everything ran smoothly during the event with multiple volunteers helping out.

There was also a great crowd turnout that cheered on the athletes who were from all over southeast Minnesota.

“Everyone’s always in such a great mood coming out, whether they get first, or eighth, or participation. They’re happy to hang out here with other teams, their own team, and really just get a chance to be social and compete with other people. And again, it’s a great day, it’s a great venue, we couldn’t have asked for anything more,” mentioned Derek Schiebel, Senior Sports and Training Manager with Special Olympics Minnesota.

The next track event for Special Olympics Minnesota will be the state competition coming up June 23-25 at Stillwater High School.

You can learn more about Special Olympics Minnesota and how to get involved, here.

