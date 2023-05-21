Southwest Rochester home suffers significant smoke, fire damage.

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Southwest Rochester home has suffered significant smoke and fire damage. Rochester Fire Department responded to a call Saturday evening for a fire alarm sounding in a vacant home with smoke coming from the roof.

The first crews on the scene noticed fire and smoke coming from the ceiling. RFD estimates the damage throughout the home will cost around $100,000.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Rochester Police Department assisted RFD. No injuries have been reported. RFD Fire Marshal’s Division is investigating the cause of the fire.

