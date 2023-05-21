Smoke and haze returns Monday; Overall pleasant week ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We are capping off the weekend on a beautiful and sunny note. The good news for folk enjoying this amazing weather is that more sunshine and seasonal to seasonably warm temperatures are in store for the week ahead. However, some wildfire smoke and haze will return to the region for the early part of the week. Tonight, the sky will be mainly clear with overnight temperatures in the mid-50s with calm southeast winds at 3-8 mph.

Wildfire smoke (KTTC)

Smoke and haze are expected to return to the Upper Midwest Monday as upper-level winds shift out of the north. This could create some issues with air quality levels locally. Afternoon temperatures Monday are expected to be in the upper 70s to low 80s with mainly sunny skies and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Air Quality Forecast (KTTC)

Some smoke and haze are expected to linger into Tuesday, but conditions should be a bit better than Monday. Temperatures area-wide will be in the low 80s with sunny skies and light south winds.

Slightly cooler, more seasonal temperatures settle into the region Wednesday, following the passing of a cold front. Afternoon highs will be in the low 70s with partly sunny skies and breezy east winds at 10-02 mph. Temperatures remain seasonal through Thursday before climbing back into the mid-70s Friday.

The weekend is looking pleasant with seasonably warm temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and partly sunny skies. There is a small chance for isolated showers Saturday night.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

