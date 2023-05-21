Slatterly Park hosts Art on the Ave

Art on the Avenue.
Art on the Avenue.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was an opportunity to support local artisans and musicians in Southeast Rochester.

Saturday was the 12th annual Art on the Avenue in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. A new permanent boulevard sculpture was also unveiled created by Tim Adams titled Prairie Flames.

“Just seeing the community as a whole from all over Rochester and the surrounding communities come out to celebrate the arts in Rochester and we’re really the event that kicks off the summer before Thursdays on first starts. I started Thursdays on first 20 years ago and then in my own neighborhood started this event 13 years ago,” Art on the Avenue board member Wayne Flock.

Visitors could find all sorts of different vendors, local artists and local musicians. Each year the street that hosts art on the avenue is different, with a new sculpture as well.

This year’s sculpture can be found on the 900 Block of 6th Avenue of Slatterly Park.

