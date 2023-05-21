Rochester bowler earns national recognition

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wyatt Honecker is a local high schooler in Rochester. Just like every other kid in high school, life circulates around school, work, and extracurricular activities. For Honecker, the bowling alley is where he shines.

Honecker accepted an award recognizing the youth bowler in the nation with the highest average score. His average was 242.33 in 66 games through the 2021-22 season.

”This award means a lot to me,” said Honecker. “Knowing that all my hard work paid off. Knowing I’ve been bowling for 12 or 13 years, that this hard work has paid off and shown my skill in the sport of bowling.”

During that season, Honecker threw four, perfect 300 games. He has thrown eleven in his life. Three in 2023 alone.

