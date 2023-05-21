Rochester bowler earns national recognition

By Nik Speliopoulos
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Wyatt Honecker is a local high schooler in Rochester. Just like every other kid in high school, life circulates around school, work, and extracurricular activities. For Honecker, the bowling alley is where he shines.

Honecker accepted an award recognizing the youth bowler in the nation with the highest average score. His average was 242.33 in 66 games through the 2021-22 season.

”This award means a lot to me,” said Honecker. “Knowing that all my hard work paid off. Knowing I’ve been bowling for 12 or 13 years, that this hard work has paid off and shown my skill in the sport of bowling.”

During that season, Honecker threw four, perfect 300 games. He has thrown eleven in his life. Three in 2023 alone.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Madeline Kingsbury
Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury
Shots Fired Incident in NW Rochester
Possible shots fired incident leads to high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School
Pedestrian hit by train in Rochester
Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Mayo Spartans celebrate goal vs. St. Michael-Albertville.
Local Sports 5/20
Wyatt Honecker
Local Sports 5/19
Local Sports 5/19
Local Sports 5/19
Local Sports 5/19