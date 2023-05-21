Beautiful weather continues through the week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a cool end to the work week, high temperatures improved a bit on Saturday with highs in the low 70s across the region.

Saturday's High Temperatures (KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to warm even more today with highs expected to be in the mid to upper-70s across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. Skies today will be sunny with winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour and quiet conditions throughout the day.

Today's Forecast (KTTC)

Lows tonight will be in the low to mid-50s across the region. Skies will be mainly clear and winds will be light, from the south between three and eight miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast (KTTC)

Our warming trend continues Monday with temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-70s and low-80s across the region. Skies will be partly cloudy and winds will be from the south between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast (KTTC)

The week ahead is looking beautiful with highs in the 70s and 80s. We’ll see temperatures cool a bit Wednesday and Thursday but will still remain in the 70s, before warming up again heading into Memorial Day Weekend. Dry conditions persist through the week as well.

Extended Forecast (KTTC)

