Affordable veteran housing opens in Southwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Affordable housing can be difficult to come by in Rochester, especially for veterans trying to get back on their feet.

“It’s super important because we know that a lot of veterans have fallen through the cracks, don’t have the support that they need after they have served our country and so this will be six units where we can hopefully help that and we can help them get back on their feet again,” executive director of Bear Creek Development Center Jeff Urban explained.

Rochester’s Bear Creek Development Center has converted an old garage into six new and modern housing units for veterans and given it the name of the “Pentagon House”.

Bear Creek Development Center partnered with MACV, whose mission is to end veteran homelessness. The center received many donations and grants from the Coalition for Rochester Housing, the Elks Club and a number of other veteran organizations to fund the project.

“We are very thankful for this community who has supported us in this project, and this brings us up to 66 units of affordable housing on the Maywood Acres campus,” Urban added.

If a veteran is interested in the affordable housing units, more information can be found here.

