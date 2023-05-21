2nd Annual Women’s Expo hosted by Rochester Fire Department

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department hosted its 2nd Annual Women’s Expo Saturday.

Women ages 15 and older had the opportunity to participate in six different stations ranging from a physical agility test, forcible entry, to a ladder climb where participants climbed a 105-foot aerial ladder.

Each station helped to showcase what exactly firefighters do.

The goal of the free event was to offer girls and women a chance to see firsthand that being a firefighter is attainable and is a rewarding career choice.

“Women can do anything we want to do. Anybody can be a firefighter, if you are really interested in it. Don’t, don’t do it just because you’re scared or just because you don’t you can. Anybody can do anything, you just have to have a big heart and the will to do it,” mentions Mandy Marx, a firefighter with the Rochester Fire Department.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, only 5% of firefighters are female. Between five firehouses, the Rochester Fire Department employs four female firefighters.

