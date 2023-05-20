Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury

Madeline Kingsbury
Madeline Kingsbury(COURTESY: WINONA POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Olivia Prondzinski
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County law enforcement has recruited a special prosecutor to aid in the search for missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury.

Madeline’s sister confirmed Saturday, Phillip Prokopowicz is now working alongside law enforcement regarding Madeline’s disappearance and will assist if any charges are brought upon someone. Prokopowicz is the former chief deputy county attorney for Dakota County.

“We don’t have a ton of details right now as far as what specifically he is looking into as the immediate concern is the custody trial,” sister Megan Kingsbury said.

Madeline was last seen Friday morning of March 31, the father of her two children, Adam Fravel, has been confirmed as the last person to see her. The custody trial between Fravel and the Kingsbury family is set for June 6.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Shots Fired Incident in NW Rochester
Possible shots fired incident leads to high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle
Congenital heart defect fund
Mayo Clinic to be exempt from nurse staffing bill

Latest News

Marijuana
Minnesota Senate votes to legalize recreational marijuana
Stay-out-of-the-sun run
Stay-Out-of-the-Sun Run raises awareness for skin cancer
Stay-Out-of-the-Sun Run raises awareness for skin cancer
Man drives tractor to raise awareness
Man driving tractor for Parkinson’s Disease awareness stops in Rochester