Winona County recruits special prosecutor for Madeline Kingsbury

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Winona County law enforcement has recruited a special prosecutor to aid in the search for missing Winona woman, Madeline Kingsbury.

Madeline’s sister confirmed Saturday, Phillip Prokopowicz is now working alongside law enforcement regarding Madeline’s disappearance and will assist if any charges are brought upon someone. Prokopowicz is the former chief deputy county attorney for Dakota County.

“We don’t have a ton of details right now as far as what specifically he is looking into as the immediate concern is the custody trial,” sister Megan Kingsbury said.

Madeline was last seen Friday morning of March 31, the father of her two children, Adam Fravel, has been confirmed as the last person to see her. The custody trial between Fravel and the Kingsbury family is set for June 6.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.