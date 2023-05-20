Stop the Bleed event teaches lifesaving skills

Stop the Bleed Event
Stop the Bleed Event(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BYRON, Minn. (KTTC) – May is National “Stop the Bleed Month” and dozens came out Saturday in Byron to learn potentially lifesaving skills.

Medical professionals hosted three, 60-minute courses on how to control bleeding. The course included how to properly apply pressure, pack a wound, and use a tourniquet. The event was held at the Byron Sportsmen Conservation Club.

“This course is designed for absolutely anybody that is interested in learning how to stop bleeding,” Mayo Clinic Stop the Bleed Coordinator Gwen Meyer said. “If you were to come upon an accident, if you were to be out in your area doing woodworking and suffered a bad injury and you need to learn how to stop the bleed.”

To learn more about the “Stop the Bleed” campaign, click here. May is also National Trauma Awareness Month.

