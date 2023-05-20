Stay-Out-of-the-Sun Run raises awareness for skin cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –It’s the most common cancer in the United States according to the CDC, and Friday night, many in Rochester gathered to raise awareness on the dangers and prevalence of melanoma. Hundreds convened at Cascade Meadows, many of whom walked, ran, or even biked in the annual 5K event.

The event was put on by TerraLoco, along with many other local businesses taking part, with the goal of reminding people how common and dangerous melanoma can be.

Race director and TerraLoco owner Tiffany Piotrowicz, stressed the importance of getting tested.

“If you detect it early, if you’re paying attention, getting your skin looked at, its 99% survivable. So early detection is really the important thing,” Piotrowicz said.

All money raised from the event will go towards melanoma research and prevention.

