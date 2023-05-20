Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Rochester Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train at 1st Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive NW.

According to RPD, it does not appear anything criminal occurred. As of 3 p.m., the scene remains active.

This is a developing story.

