Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Rochester Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Saturday afternoon.
Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train at 1st Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive NW.
According to RPD, it does not appear anything criminal occurred. As of 3 p.m., the scene remains active.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.