Rochester Police: Pedestrian hit and killed by train Saturday

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – According to the Rochester Police Department, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a train Saturday afternoon.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to reports of a pedestrian hit by a train at 1st Avenue NW and Civic Center Drive NW.

According to RPD, it does not appear anything criminal occurred. As of 3 p.m., the scene remains active.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

