Quarry Hill Nature Center celebrates 50 Years

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Dozens came out Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary the opening of Quarry Hill Nature Center.

The center opened on May 20, 1973.

50 years ago, Quarry Hill Nature Center opened as a partnership between the Rochester Park Department and the Rochester Public School District. In September 1990, additions were made to expand the center.

People who joined in the celebration today planted shrubs, trees and native plants.

“People who connect with the outdoors find beauty and magic in it are much more likely to work towards to conserving it and protecting it,” Friends of Quarry Hill Executive Dir. Pamela Meyer said. “Which is what we’re aiming for here so we will continue that good work into the next 50 years today our community plantings. It is one demonstration of how we are planning for future for future generations and planting for the future.”

According to Quarry Hill, the center receives more than 170,000 visitors every year. The visitors have come from every county in Minnesota, all 50 states and more than 56 foreign countries.

The center serves more than 45,000 students every year through field trips and other educational events.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.