Pride festivities kickoff in Rochester

Rochester Pride.
Rochester Pride.(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday was the kickoff to pride festivities in Rochester.

Rochester Pride is geared toward anyone who feels like their sexual identity falls outside the mainstream – although many straight people join in, too.

“You see so many people, see the energy, you know I think in these times it’s really important for the community to come together and celebrate each other you know there is a lot of discussion about anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, so I think this is a good way to celebrate,” chair of Rochester Pride Jennifer Winter said.

Rochester Pride is of the first pride celebrations in Minnesota. From noon to five everyone was welcome at Soldiers Field Memorial Park.

“I love the community we have in Rochester and seeing all the young people out, I’ve been to pride in a couple different places now and I think just how safe it feels for the young queer community here in Rochester is amazing,” pride vendor Tiereny Parker explained.

There was a variety of vendors, food, and entertainment throughout the day and was free to the public.

