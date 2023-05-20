Man driving tractor for Parkinson’s Disease awareness stops in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mike Adkinson is driving his tractor from Minnesota to his home state of Washington, with the goal of raising money towards fighting Parkinson’s Disease. The trip is about 1,800 miles, and Friday, he made a stop in Rochester.

After his brother was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, Adkinson felt it was important for him and his family to learn more about the disease, as well as raise awareness. He says the disease is growing in prevalence, and its efforts like these that help fight it.

“It’s impacting us all and our families, and it will, in the future generation, impact our health care system tremendously. Because it will surpass dementia, Alzheimer’s, Lou Gehrig’s- so we just got to be attentive to this thing.” Adkinson said.

During last year’s trip, Adkinson said he raised over $56,000, all of which went to American Parkinsons disease association. His goal this time around is to raise more than $100,000.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.