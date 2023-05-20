Beautiful weekend ahead; Quiet conditions continue into next week

By Sawyer McElroy
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 5:16 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The work week ended on a cool note across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa with highs in the mid to upper-50s and low-60s yesterday.

Friday's High Temperatures
Friday's High Temperatures(KTTC)

Today, temperatures will be a bit warmer, with highs in the upper-60s and low to mid-70s across the region. Skies will be sunny, however, some lingering haze is possible throughout the day. Winds will be from the northwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(KTTC)

Tonight, conditions will be calm and quiet. Low temperatures will be in the upper-40s with clear skies and winds from the southwest between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tonight's Forecast
Tonight's Forecast(KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to warm on Sunday with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper-70s. Skies will be sunny throughout the day with southwesterly winds between five and 10 miles per hour.

Tomorrow's Forecast
Tomorrow's Forecast(KTTC)

The week ahead is looking to be beautiful. Highs will continue to climb through the middle of the week, topping out in the 80s on Wednesday with highs continuing to be in the upper-70s and into the 80s to round out the week. Conditions are looking to remain dry as well with lots of sunshine throughout the week. Get outside and soak up that vitamin D!

Extended Forecast
Extended Forecast(KTTC)

