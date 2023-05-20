Beautiful weather continues Sunday; Warm and sunny conditions remain next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a beautiful start to the weekend, a quiet and pleasant night is ahead. Temperatures will cool into the upper 40s to low 50s with mainly clear skies and calm west winds.

More beautiful and comfortable weather is on tap for Sunday with highs in the mid-70s and mainly sunny skies. Winds will be calm out of the southwest at 3-8 mph. Seasonably warm temperatures in the upper 70s continue into the early half of the new work week with abundant sunshine. Some areas will likely climb into the low to mid-80s by Tuesday.

Temperature Outlook (KTTC)

Temperatures will remain above average through the late week as afternoon highs settle into the mid to upper 70s. Conditions are expected to remain warm into the weekend with highs expected to reach the low 80s.

The upcoming week will see a rather dry pattern as rain chances are not anticipated in the next several days.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

