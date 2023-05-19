On The Road: Preston Trout Days
PRESTON, Minn. (KTTC) – Preston Trout Days are an entire weekend affair. KTTC Chief Meteorologist Nick Jansen and Midwest Access host Kamie Roesler made their way to Preston to check out all the fun.
Learn more about Trout Days here. See the schedule below.
Friday, May 19th
- All Day – Fish Preston’s 9-Hole Fishing Course – Click Here to View Map
- All Day – Check out the NEW 18-Hole Preston Disc Golf Course – Located at corner of Park St. and Jeremiah St. Click Here to View Course Info
- All Day – City-Wide Garage Sales – Maps available @ City Hall & Preston Visitor’s Center by May 17 Click Here for the Map & List
- 10am-3pm – Preston Veterans Home Career Fair – Learn more about a new career at our Recruitment and Training Center, 144 Main St. SW (Downtown Preston)
- 5pm – Preston EMS Takeout Steak Dinner Fundraiser – EMS Building – $20 advance tickets @ City Hall – $25 @ door
Saturday, May 20th
- All Day – Fish Preston’s 9-Hole Fishing Course – Click Here to View Map
- All Day – Play the 18-Hole Preston Disc Golf Course (NEW!) – Located at corner of Park St. and Jeremiah St. Click Here to View Course Info
- All Day – City-Wide Garage Sales – Maps available @ City Hall & Preston Visitor’s Center by May 17 Click Here for the Map & List
- 8am-10am – Fillmore County Master Gardener’s Plant Sale – Perennials, veggie plants & yard art for sale. Rain/shine. Watch for signs! Highway Dept. Office Parking Lot, 909 Houston St. NW
- 9am-On – Beer Tent and Bloody Mary Bar – The Club – Bar & Veterans Organization
- 9:30am – Active PT Bag Tournament – Check in at 9:30am – Starts at 10am – $20 per team – The Club Parking Lot – Text/Call Mike at 507-259-1112 to sign up!
- 9am – Kid’s Fishing Contest – Camp Creek outside of Preston in Maust’s Pasture – Look for signs – Must be with an adult and must bring own equipment and bait. Ages 12 and under! Lunch included and you can register for prizes!
- 9am-11am – FREE Orvis Fly Fishing 101 – The Driftless Fly Fishing Company – Call 507-765-4915 or email melvin@minnesotaflyfishing.com to sign up! 20% OFF coupon on any item in the shop for attendees!
- 9am-4pm – Preston Flea Market (NEW!) – Fillmore County Fairgrounds – Email prestonfleamarket@gmail.com for booth information.
- 10am-2pm – Preston Pop Up Market – Shop several vendors located on Fillmore Street Downtown!
- 10am-3pm – Quip and Quilt Group Quilt Show – @ Preston Public Library
- 10am-6pm – Bounce Houses (FREE), Face Painting, Barrel Train & Bungee Trampoline – Courthouse Parking Lot
- 10am-Gone – VFW Chicken BBQ – The Club
- 10am-3pm – Preston Historical Society Caboose & Elevator Tours – FREE tours @ Trailhead
- 11am-On – Preston Fire Department Beer Garden & Food
- 11am-12 & 2pm-3pm – Fillmore Central ECFE Crafts and Stories – Preston Public Library
- 11am-2pm – Family Game Day – Preston Public Library
- 11am-3pm – Show and Shine Car Show – Downtown Main Street – Contact Preston Service Plus with questions 507-765-3846 – No registration required!
- 11am-4pm – Preston Lion’s Club Food Stand (Brats, Hot Dogs and more!) – In front of Preston Foods
- 4pm – GRAND PARADE – Downtown
- After Parade – Kid’s Pedal Pull on Fillmore Street
- After Parade – Preston Veteran’s Scholarship Fund Drawing – The Club
- 5pm – Live Music – Brenda and Matt Stier – Trout City Brewing (Opening at 9am for Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and Breakfast!)
- 8pm-Midnight – Live Music – JT Gunslinger Duo– The Club – No cover – 21+ – ID required @ door
- DUSK – FIREWORKS – Preston Fire Department – Going off @ City Softball Fields
Sunday, May 21st
- Dave Collett Memorial Tractor Pull – Fillmore County Fairgrounds – Sign up starts at 9am – Pull starts at 10am – Call Bronson Hahn with questions 507-884-4378
