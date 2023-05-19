Possible shots fired incident leads to high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A possible shots fired incident led to a high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School this afternoon.

According to RPD, the incident started at Ashland Apartments when a man allegedly ran toward the apartments wielding a weapon and allegedly firing multiple shots at a building.

Authorities have said that no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The suspect then got into a car and drove away. The car stopped by authorities outside of Lourdes High School.

Four people were in the car and two of them were taken into custody.

Two handguns were confiscated by authorities at the scene.

The car that was involved in the traffic stop was towed off scene.

This is an active investigation with authorities still investigating this evening.

