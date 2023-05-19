Possible shots fired incident leads to high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School

Shots Fired Incident in NW Rochester
Shots Fired Incident in NW Rochester(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A possible shots fired incident led to a high-risk traffic stop outside of Lourdes High School this afternoon.

According to RPD, the incident started at Ashland Apartments when a man allegedly ran toward the apartments wielding a weapon and allegedly firing multiple shots at a building.

Authorities have said that no injuries or property damage has been reported.

The suspect then got into a car and drove away. The car stopped by authorities outside of Lourdes High School.

Four people were in the car and two of them were taken into custody.

Two handguns were confiscated by authorities at the scene.

The car that was involved in the traffic stop was towed off scene.

This is an active investigation with authorities still investigating this evening.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle
Another bear sighting in Rochester
WATCH: Another bear sighting in NE Rochester
Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester beginning Sunday
Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester beginning Sunday
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint

Latest News

Trout Days
On The Road: Preston Trout Days
Brian Hicks headlines final show of season at Goonie’s
Brian Hicks headlines final show of season at Goonie’s
A rainbow flag
Live at Pride on Midwest Access
Gov. Walz
Gov. Walz signs historic gun safety measures into law