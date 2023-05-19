Mayo Clinic to be exempt from nurse staffing bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lawmakers met Thursday in a conference committee and agreed to exempt all Mayo Clinic hospitals from requirements of the “Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act.”

The nurse-staffing legislation will be removed from the Omnibus Health and Human Services Bill, which is being finalized by the committee.

Mayo leaders have been fighting to keep the bill from being passed, saying it will limit their ability to deliver world-class care. The clinic threatened to pull more than $4 billion in planned investments in Minnesota if lawmakers passed the proposal.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says the legislation would give nurses more representation to set staffing levels in Minnesota hospitals.

