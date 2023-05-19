Mayo Clinic to be exempt from nurse staffing bill

(Free-to-use)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Lawmakers met Thursday in a conference committee and agreed to exempt all Mayo Clinic hospitals from requirements of the “Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act.”

The nurse-staffing legislation will be removed from the Omnibus Health and Human Services Bill, which is being finalized by the committee.

Mayo leaders have been fighting to keep the bill from being passed, saying it will limit their ability to deliver world-class care. The clinic threatened to pull more than $4 billion in planned investments in Minnesota if lawmakers passed the proposal.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says the legislation would give nurses more representation to set staffing levels in Minnesota hospitals.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood

Latest News

STEM Forward
Third of graduating class studying STEM-related majors in college
Rochester Plant Sale
Midwest Access digs into the dirt with Rochester Garden & Flower Club
Minnesota Capitol
MN Lawmakers comment on remaining work as session draws to a close
Gov. Walz signs agriculture and broadband bill into law
Gov. Walz signs agriculture and broadband bill into law