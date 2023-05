ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Pride is May 20th at Soldiers Field Memorial Park. The main events take place from noon to 5 p.m. with other events scattered throughout the weekend.

You can find all the details for Rochester Pride here.

KTTC reporter Darian Leddy spoke with organizers as they were setting up on Friday.

