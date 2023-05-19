Law enforcement memorial service remembers fallen officers

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Men and women in uniform gathered alongside a large crowd at Christ United Methodist Church Thursday, to remember those who were lost in the line of duty.

“The best way for us to honor and to show appreciation for the men and the women that are here today, is honoring those that have fallen,” said Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose.

“Being in law enforcement is not an easy task to do, yet there are so many who choose to wear the shield,” said RPD Police Chief Jim Franklin.

During the service, officers read the names of those who died while serving in law enforcement. Two officers were highlighted: Former Faribault Police Chief David Shipley, and Captain Loring Guenther of Dodge County. Guenther died ten years ago, but his name lives on by those who wore the badge beside him.

“He was one of my best friends there,” Sheriff Rose said.

Guenther’s widow, Debonie, gave an emotional speech at the event.

