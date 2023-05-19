Cop on a Rooftop Returns for Special Olympics Minnesota

Cop on a Rooftop Returns for Special Olympics Minnesota
Cop on a Rooftop Returns for Special Olympics Minnesota(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Need a good reason to indulge in a morning coffee or donut stop? On Friday May 19, Cop on a Rooftop returns for a seventh year to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota.

From 6 - 11 a.m. at participating Dunkin’ locations, representatives from the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Minnesota will be collecting money to help support programming for these athletes.

Dunkin’ will reward guests who give any amount with a coupon for a free donut.

If you donate $10 or more, you can also get a free medium coffee - hot or iced!

If you would like to take part in Rochester, you can stop by the Dunkin’ at 2519 Commerce Dr NW.

