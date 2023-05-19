Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint

Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester police are investigating an armed robbery at the Chipotle off of Marketplace Drive in northwest Rochester.

According to RPD, it happened just after midnight Friday morning.

A 24-year-old woman was working at the time and took the garbage outside near the dumpsters when a man approached her.

The woman said he made small talk before pulling out a handgun. The man told her to go inside and then instructed her to open the safe and give him all the money inside.

Once she gave him the cash, he fled the store and she called police.

She told police the man is Hispanic and about 6 feet tall.

Police aren’t disclosing the amount of money that was taken.

The investigation is ongoing.

