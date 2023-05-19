Breezy and cool with less haze today; a bright, pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Cool air is blowing into the region today on the heels of the cold front that swept through the Upper Mississippi Valley on Thursday helping disperse the wildfire smoke issue in our area, but adding a chill to the air as we approach the weekend. The air quality will be much better than it was Thursday evening for the most part, mainly in the green or “Good” range as clear air works its way in from the northern Plains. We’ll have occasional sunshine and clouds throughout the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s. that’s about ten degrees cooler than the seasonal average and 20 degrees cooler than the high temperatures on Thursday. The northwest breeze will gust to 20 miles per hour until this evening.

Expect breezy and cool weather today with high temps in the upper 50s. There will still be a little haze aloft while air quality on the surface will be in the good range. (KTTC)

Haze from wildfire smoke will impact the area by filtering sunshine through the upper part of the atmosphere until this evening. Skies will be clear for the bulk of the weekend. (KTTC)

As high pressure settles into the region from Canada tonight, winds will be very light under clear skies, setting the stage for a cold night. Overnight lows will be around 40 degrees with light northwest winds.

There will be even less haze in the area on Saturday as high pressure continues to bring bright, sunny weather with a blue sky overhead. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a light northwest breeze.

High temps tomorrow will be in the upper 60s. (KTTC)

Air quality will be in the good range on Saturday. (KTTC)

Sunday will be even warmer with just a little haze aloft, but no air quality concerns locally. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid-70s and a light southwest breeze.

After a breezy and cool Friday, the next several days will be warm and pleasant. (KTTC)

The upcoming weekend will feature a gradual warming trend and abundant sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s early in the week with upper 70s and low 80s for high temperatures from Weensay through the Memorial Day holiday weekend. There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms late next Thursday and Friday with very small chances for rain over the weekend itself.

A long stretch of warm weather is in store in the upcoming week. (KTTC)

@ted_schmidt My one minute forecast for Friday, May 19, 2023. We have a breezy and cool Friday in the area today. Expect high temps in the 50s. The air quality will improve through the course of the day and remain in the good range this weekend. A gradual warming trend is ahead in the next week. kttcwx weatherman weather minnesota tgif ♬ Smoke on the Water - Deep Purple

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.