Beautiful weekend ahead; Summer-like temps return next week

By Sarah Gannon
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A beautiful weekend is in store for the region with dry skies and seasonably warm temperatures. Tonight, clouds will gradually clear with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be on the chilly side in the low 40s.

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook(KTTC)

A beautiful and sunny weekend is ahead for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Temperatures will be pleasant in the upper 60s and low 70s on Saturday and then seasonably warm on Sunday in the mid to upper 70s. Both days will feature widespread sunshine and light winds at 5-10 mph.

Our dry and tranquil stretch of weather continues into next week. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the mid to upper 70s on Monday with mainly sunny skies and breezy south winds at 10-15 mph.

Temperature Outlook
Temperature Outlook(KTTC)

Temperatures will continue to feel more like summer through the middle and end of next week as afternoon highs climb into the upper 70s and low to mid-80s. Above-normal temperatures are expected to continue for the next few weeks, lasting through at least early June. Rain chances are not expected in the next several days, giving our area a nice dry stretch of weather throughout the upcoming week.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle
Another bear sighting in Rochester
WATCH: Another bear sighting in NE Rochester
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Chipotle North robbed at gunpoint
Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester beginning Sunday
Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester beginning Sunday

Latest News

Nick's 6pm Friday Forecast - 5/19/23
KTTC Weather Authority Noon WX Friday
Ted's Friday morning weather.
Breezy and cool with less haze today; a bright, pleasant weekend is ahead
Ted's Friday Morning Weather