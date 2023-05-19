April unemployment holds steady; labor force participation ticks up

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota gained 4,500 jobs and added more than 3,600 people to the state’s labor force in April according to data released today by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

DEED says Minnesota’s unemployment rate in April remained at 2.8%, and the state’s labor force participation rate ticked up one-tenth percentage point over-the-month to 68.1%. Nationally, the unemployment rate ticked down one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.4% in April and the U.S. labor force participation rate remained at 62.6%.

Minnesota gained 4,500 jobs on a seasonally adjusted basis, up 0.2% from March to April. The private sector gained 4,400 jobs, up 0.2%.

Minnesota’s labor force grew by 3,634 people over the month, bringing the total to 3,087,713 people in April. The number of people employed in the state increased by 3,523 workers, and the number of unemployed increased by 111 people. The labor force is 40,890 people smaller than in February 2020, when the participation rate was at 69.9%.

Of the state’s metropolitan statistical areas, the Mankato area saw the highest change rate over the past year with a 4% increase, adding 2,247 jobs.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.