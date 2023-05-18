WATCH: Another bear sighting in NE Rochester

By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Another home security camera has captured Rochester’s newest resident wandering around.

This video was taken around 2:40 a.m. Wednesday morning near Viola Heights in northeast Rochester.

The bear is seen walking next to a home.

The night before, a video of a bear was seen wandering around northwest Rochester, just south of Essex Park. Watch that video below.

KTTC checked with Olmsted County Animal Control and the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office. They don’t know where the bear may have come from and haven’t seen him since the two sightings.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was asked about the bear while appearing on Midwest Access. If you spot a bear, Torgerson said you should leave the bear alone and call the authorities.

