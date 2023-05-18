Thick haze and thunderstorm chances today; a pleasant weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm air is building northward today ahead of a cold front approaching from the west. A thick haze, meanwhile, is lingering in the area in the upper levels of the atmosphere filtering our sunshine and adding a milky white or gray color to the sky. As the cold front moves into the area, there will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the early afternoon that will become more widespread later in the day and during the evening. A few of those storms may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging wind gusts as the primary threats. The eastern part of the area will be at level one of five in the Storm Prediction Center’s daily outlook. High temperatures will be in the low 70s with a gusty breeze that will turn from the southwest to the northwest in the late afternoon.

Some of the thick haze aloft, a product of smoke from Canadian wildfires, may mix down to the surface in the afternoon and evening, creating a minor problem for those who have sensitive respiratory systems. We’re expecting the area to be in the area of moderate concern for air quality while southwestern and central Minnesota will be in the higher range. The northwest part of the state is in the dangerous range today.

After the showers and thunderstorms move out of the area in the late evening, we’ll enjoy some quiet weather tonight with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in the mid-40s. A brisk northwest breeze will certainly add an extra hill to the air.

Friday will be breezy and much cooler but with much less haze in the air. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the upper 50s and a northwest breeze that will reach 20 miles per hour.

High pressure will move in for the weekend, bringing quiet, mild weather to the Upper Mississippi Valley. Under a mostly sunny sky Saturday, we’ll have high temperatures around 70 degrees. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-70s with a light breeze.

Temperatures will be warm and summer-like next week. Expect highs in the mid-70s early in the week with upper 70s and low 80s for the bulk of the upcoming week. There will be a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms late Thursday with a few more scattered storms possible off and on over Memorial Day weekend.

