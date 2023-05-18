RPS 5th graders gather for track meet at Mayo High School

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A fun outdoor tradition returned to the track Thursday at Mayo High School.

All fifth graders in the district were invited to take part in the Rochester Public Schools Annual Fifth Grade Track Meet.

This year’s event is special because the meet was put on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers, school nurses and volunteers all are working together to make this a great experience for the kids.

