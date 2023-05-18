RPS 5th graders gather for track meet at Mayo High School

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A fun outdoor tradition returned to the track Thursday at Mayo High School.

All fifth graders in the district were invited to take part in the Rochester Public Schools Annual Fifth Grade Track Meet.

This year’s event is special because the meet was put on a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Teachers, school nurses and volunteers all are working together to make this a great experience for the kids.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madeline Kingsbury
Former partner of Maddi Kingsbury appears in court seeking custody of children
Eli Kamish
Missing Iowa man found
Bob's Trailer Park.
Rochester city council holds hearing for Bob’s Trailer Park, officials urge residents to leave for safety
Adam Fravel leaving Winona County Courthouse after pretrial for custody of children.
Documents reveal new arguments in Kingsbury custody battle
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood
WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood

Latest News

Zach Fuller on KTTC News Now set
WATCH: More response to “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act,” MN GOP outlines end of session
RPS 5th graders gather for track meet at Mayo High School
RPS 5th graders gather for track meet at Mayo High School
Mason City, Iowa
North Iowa Band Festival returns next week
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court sides with photographer in copyright case involving Andy Warhol, Prince