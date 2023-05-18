North Iowa Band Festival returns next week

MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City is gearing up for the 84th North Iowa Band Festival, which begins Thursday, May 25.

The Thursday evening entertainment begins at 6 p.m. at the Principal Pavilion on the Downtown Plaza with the John Adams Middle School Band, followed by the season opening performance of the Mason City Municipal Band at 6:45 p.m.

On Friday, the Mason City High School Orchestra is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the Principal Performing Arts Pavilion. The Mason City High School Jazz Band is scheduled at 6 p.m. on the main stage, followed by Elton and Billy – The Tribute at 7 p.m.

Saturday’s festivities begin with The Stu Nevermann Run at 8 a.m., followed by the BIG parade at 10 a.m. that runs down East State Street from North Penn to the High School.

The state champion MCHS Danzers will perform at 1 p.m. in front of the Main Stage before the Awards Ceremony at 1:30 p.m.. The instrument petting zoo will be held from 2-4 p.m. along with balloon creations and spin art. At 2:30 p.m., the Bill Riley Talent Show will be held on the Main Stage, a first for the North Iowa Band Festival.

Saturday evening’s Main Stage performances begin at 5 p.m. with North Iowa comedian Day Peace. Then, at 5:30 p.m., local band The Sweet Nuthins will play their renditions of the best pop/rock covers from the 60s-90s. Morgan Myles will then take the main stage with her country flare at 7 p.m.

There are also many other things happening over the weekend. You can find the full schedule here.

