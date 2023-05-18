Nighttime Hwy 52 lane closures planned in Rochester beginning Sunday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Highway 52 motorists in Rochester should be alert for overnight lane closures beginning Sunday evening, May 21 as MnDOT bridge maintenance crews clean bridges.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, work will take place from 8 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. for three nights, May 21, 23, and 24.

During that work, sand, debris, and other material that accumulated during winter are swept up before crews use fresh water in high pressure pumps to spray down the gutter lines and joints.

Motorists can expect brief traffic delays with lane closures. Flaggers directing traffic will be in some of the areas and there will be short-term ramp closures in the Civic Center Drive area during the overnight hours.

MnDOT’s three bridge maintenance crews in southeast Minnesota flush more than 400 bridges during this spring maintenance effort.

Work will take place on Highway 52 from 55th Street Northwest to the Highway 52/63 interchange in south Rochester, as well as on Highway 63 north of 40th Street and on Olmsted County Road 22 over Hwy 14 west.

The work includes bridges over Highway 52 – 55th Street Northwest, 41st Street Northwest, 37TH Street Northwest, 19TH Street Northwest, 2ND Street Southwest, and 6th Street Southwest, Highway 14 east and 16th Street Southwest so there will be lane restrictions on these roadways over Hwy 52 as well.

Work will also take place on Highway 63 near Stewartville. MnDOT will clean 25 bridges during the effort.

