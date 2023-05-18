WATCH: More response to “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act,” MN GOP outlines end of session

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC News Now airs every weekday at 1 p.m. on KTTC’s Livestream and Facebook page.

Thursday’s episode includes:

  • More Minnesota hospitals with the Minnesota Hospital Association talk about bills that shouldn’t pass the legislature, in particular the “Keeping Nurses at the Bedside Act”
  • Minnesota Nurses Association President Mary Turner talks with KTTC News Now about the bill, responds to Mayo Clinic’s ultimatum and what the bill would do from the union’s standpoint
  • Minnesota GOP lawmakers outline what items are left before the end of the session

DFL lawmakers’ goal is to have the 2023 legislative session conclude Thursday. However, the actual last day is the 22nd and it remains to be seen if things will wrap up by Thursday night.

Click the livestream link above to watch KTTC News Now.

