Midwest Access digs into the dirt with Rochester Garden & Flower Club

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Garden and Flower Club has been around since March 1929. Right now it has roughly 150 members from the Rochester area.

The organization’s 84th annual plant sale is Thursday and Friday at Graham Park in Rochester.

Shoppers can stop by Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. until sold out. Many of the plants at the event were grown locally.

Members of the Rochester Garden & Flower Club shared garden tips on Midwest Access Thursday. They also shared about upcoming events and ways you can start a garden this year.

