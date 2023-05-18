Klobuchar bipartisan legislation to support Minnesota dairy farmers

WASHINGTON (KTTC) – U.S. Senators Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) and Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) introduced the Dairy Nutrition Incentives Program Act, bipartisan legislation to increase access to nutritious dairy products for SNAP participants and support dairy farmers across the country. The Dairy Nutrition Incentives Program Act would allow SNAP participants to purchase more milk, cheese, and yogurt with their benefits, expanding access to affordable and nutritious options.

“Making sure more Americans have better access to nutritious foods like yogurt and cheese while also supporting our dairy farmers is a win-win,” said Klobuchar. “Our bipartisan legislation will help support a healthy diet and make sure families are able to bring home more of the foods they love.”

The latest federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans report showed that more than 90% of Americans do not consume enough dairy products to meet daily nutrition requirements. The Dairy Nutrition Incentives Program Act would increase access to dairy products by expanding the existing Healthy Fluid Milk Incentives program to include products like cheese and yogurt. Under this plan, SNAP participants would receive a coupon for additional cheese or yogurt when they purchase these items with their groceries.

