Hazy skies continue; Summer-like temperatures ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The smoky and hazy conditions will continue overnight and through early Friday morning. Air quality alerts are in place across the upper Midwest.

Air quality alert (KTTC)

The entire state of Minnesota is under an Air Quality Alert until 6 a.m. Friday morning. Conditions are expected to improve quickly through the day on Friday.

Air quality outlook (KTTC)

The current air quality forecast for Friday has a majority of the state in the green zone (good) for Friday. Air quality could reach the orange zone (Unhealthy for sensitive groups) in Wisconsin.

Friday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures Friday will be well below average in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The wind will shift to a northwesterly wind around 10-20 mph. Temperatures quickly warm through the weekend.

Temperature outlooks (KTTC)

We could see some really warm temperatures on the way to wrap up the month of May. The current temperature outlooks from the Climate Prediction Center gives us an 80-90% chance of seeing above-average temperatures heading into June.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

