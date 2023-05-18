Brian Hicks headlines final show of season at Goonie’s

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club is wrapping up for the season Saturday night.

Chicago-based comedian Brian Hicks is headlining the shows Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:30. After this weekend, Goonie’s is taking a break until September.

You can find the whole schedule here.

Learn more about Brian Hicks here.

Hicks joined Midwest Access on Friday. Tickets are still available for his Friday and Saturday shows. You can purchase them online for $19 or at the door for $25.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.