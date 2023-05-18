Brian Hicks headlines final show of season at Goonie’s

Rochester
Rochester(Goonie's Comedy Club)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Goonie’s Comedy Club is wrapping up for the season Saturday night.

Chicago-based comedian Brian Hicks is headlining the shows Friday and Saturday night starting at 7:30. After this weekend, Goonie’s is taking a break until September.

You can find the whole schedule here.

Learn more about Brian Hicks here.

Hicks joined Midwest Access on Friday. Tickets are still available for his Friday and Saturday shows. You can purchase them online for $19 or at the door for $25.

