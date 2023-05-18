$60.5 million lawsuit against Juul and Altria settled in Minnesota

ST. PAUL (KTTC) – Minnesota leaders announced a $60.5 million settlement with e-cigarette companies Juul and Altria. It’s the largest settlement per capita of the 48 states so far.

The settlement stems from a 2019 lawsuit filed by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison. It claims Juul deceptively crafted products and flavors to attract young people towards its products, resulting in a spike in youth vaping.

As part of the settlement, Juul will be severely limited in marketing and advertising in the state, including having to use models over the age of 35. The settlement is also higher than Juul’s gross revenue from products sold in Minnesota from 2015 to 2021.

