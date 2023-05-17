WATCH: Bear seen wandering around NW Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A home surveillance camera caught an unusual sight in northwest Rochester.

A bear can be seen walking down the street just south of Essex Park around midnight.

KTTC checked with Olmsted County Animal Control and the sheriff’s office. They don’t know where the bear may have come from and haven’t seen him since this sighting.

Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was asked about the bear while appearing on Midwest Access. If you spot a bear, Torgerson said you should leave the bear alone and call the authorities.

