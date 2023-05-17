‘Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody’ coming to Rochester

‘Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody’ coming to Rochester
By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sex n’ The City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody is coming to the Mayo Civic Center on Friday, August 11, 2023.

The show will be at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office and on Ticketmaster.

The show will tackle serious topics like “Will I ever find the one?,” “Can you ever really be over your ex?” and “For the third time, it’s a neck massager!” Join Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha on a hilarious trip through New York in the ‘90s.

Tickets to Sex n’ the City: A (Super Unauthorized) Musical Parody start at $45.

