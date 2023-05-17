Scattered storms on Thursday; Beautiful weekend ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re tracking showers and storms for Thursday afternoon and evening. Our severe threat is extremely low, but not completely non-existent.

Rain forecast (KTTC)

A cold front will move through during the late morning and early afternoon, which will bring the chance of showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a level 1 out of 5 severe threat across SE MN and NE IA. Severe storms are not expected to be widespread across our area, but it is something I will keep an eye on Thursday afternoon.

Rainfall forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts will range from 0.25-0.50″ across most of SE MN and NE IA.

Air quality forecast (KTTC)

Smoke and haze from wildfires in Canada will be sticking around the area through the end of the week. Our air quality could reach near the moderate level Thursday afternoon. The air quality in western Minnesota is forecast to reach the unhealthy range for sensitive groups.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

Nick

