RPT Downtown Transit Center to temporarily relocate on Saturday
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bus stops normally located along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW, known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center, will be temporarily moved to Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north, on Saturday, May 20.
Six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on 2 Street NW between 1 Avenue NW and 2 Avenue NW.
All routes will follow the current schedules.
Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of 2 Avenue NW. Routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of Avenue NW.
This is a one-day relocation to complete road repair on 2 Street SW.
Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.