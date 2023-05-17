RPT Downtown Transit Center to temporarily relocate on Saturday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bus stops normally located along 2 Street SW between S Broadway Ave and 4 Ave SW, known collectively as the Downtown Transit Center, will be temporarily moved to Central Park, approximately 4 blocks to the north, on Saturday, May 20.

Six weekend routes will be loading and unloading passengers on 2 Street NW between 1 Avenue NW and 2 Avenue NW.

All routes will follow the current schedules.

Routes 21, 22, 23 will stop on the south side of 2 Avenue NW. Routes 24, 25, and 26 will stop on the north side of Avenue NW.

This is a one-day relocation to complete road repair on 2 Street SW.

