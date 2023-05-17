Pet of the Week: June Bug

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our Pet of the Week this week is June Bug, a 3-year-old pit bull mix.

She was found out running on her own and was never claimed by anyone so she is now looking for a good forever home.

She is white/tan and a friendly pup who is a bit shy and can be overwhelmed by lots of activity.

Paws and Claws Humane Society recommends an adult home with no kids.

She is spayed and loves to spend time beside her persons rather than in a pen or crate.

She came to PCHS on March 31, so she is eager to get out of the shelter and into something more normal.

You can learn more about June Bug here.

PCHS is also holding a Rummage and Bake Sale coming up June 3-4. It is the ultimate recycling event and it gives a wonderful chance for folks to clear out cluttered closets and storage areas. Details here.

