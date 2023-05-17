Open house to discuss new sports complex

new sports complex
(KTTC)
By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Is a new youth sports complex in the works in Rochester? Tuesday, residents got the chance to leave their input with City Parks and Recreation at Mayo High School.

There are currently no plans to in place to build a sports complex yet, but based on feedback Parks and Recreation has been gathering, it says the idea is gaining momentum.

“There is certainly need for outdoor space, there is definitely need for some indoor recreation space,” said Parks and Rec Supervisor Ben Boldt. “There’s definitely a need in our community in my opinion.”

