Olmsted County secures nearly $4.3 million in opioid settlement

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Olmsted County has secured nearly $4.3 million dollars to help fight the opioid epidemic.

According to a Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office report, deaths related to overdoses in Olmsted County have risen from nine in 2017 to 31 in 2021. Of the 31 overdoses in 2021, nearly 80 percent of those were caused by opioids.

In 2021, the Minnesota Attorney’s Office joined a historic $26 billion multistate settlement agreement with pharmaceutical distributors and opioid manufacturers. These settlements will bring more than $300 million into Minnesota over the next 18 years.

That means Olmsted County will receive its funding, but it will come at different times and amounts.

“We have an opioid addiction issue in the county just like it is through the rest of the state and the rest of the country,” Olmsted County Board of Commissioners Chair Gregg Wright said.

Olmsted County is recruiting some community partners and public health officials to come up with a nearly decades long plan.

“They are going to come up with a plan of what they believe is the best way to distribute the money,” Wright said.

There are short term plans like distributing Narcan and long-term plans like educating community members and supporting those who want help but can’t get it right away.

“That’s that people who want to get treatment can’t always get into a treatment facility right away,” Wright said.

It’s an issue Minnesota Adult Teen Challenge Center Director David Hunter knows all too well.

“We have about 60 men on the waiting list, so it’s really awesome, frustrating problem to have, because people want to get help, but just the capacity,” he said.

Hunter says he’s seeing more people seeking help for opioid addictions.

“We are seeing young people come in who are not just looking to stop getting high, but they’re literally looking for help to try to save their lives,” Hunter said.

Recovery experts say solving the opioid crisis is going to take a community-wide effort, and the funding is a good first step.

“It is going to take organizations, businesses, partnerships all on fronts, the media, everybody who is involved, who can be involved with tackling this,” Hunter said.

These funds were also given out to some other counties in southeastern Minnesota like Dodge, Freeborn, Fillmore, Goodhue, Mower, and Winona.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.